Nearly a week after the governing Unity Party named its campaign team for the 2017 elections, Coalition for Democratic Change Standard Bearer, Senator George Weah, says if elected President, he his vision for UP Standard Bearer, Vice President Joseph Boakai and former Health Minister Walter T. Gwenigale is to create a center for the elderly and place them there where they would receive incentives, including free health care to live well.

Weah also says his quest for the Presidency is to provide security protection for President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and her children after she relinquishes office. He made the pledge recently in Weala, electoral district five, Margibi County during a tour of the county.

"Joseph Boakai just named his campaign team. He named Mr. Gwenigale; this is a man that just took one million dollars from government's coffer for retirement. He's coming back into the Liberian politics for job again. That is not fair to young people, so we must make sure that Boakai and his friends we have to retire them. This is why my vision for the likes of Boakai and Gwenigale is to create a center for elderly, is to give them incentives, free health care for them so they can live well."

He claims this is something that Vice President Boakai did not do while in government for about 42 two years, stressing that the only thing that can be done now is to stop the likes of VP Boakai and the governing Unity Party from winning the elections.

Weah continues that Boakai will be surprised to know that even in his house, he will be defeated when the votes are being counted by the National Elections Commission, further vowing that if the votes count five in Boakai's house, he (Weah) will take four of those votes. Weah cautions Vice President Boakai not to underestimate the level of love Liberians have for him as they go to the polls in October.

By Ramsey N. Singbeh, Jr. in Margibi-Editing by Jonathan Browne