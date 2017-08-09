Parts of Kampala city and its neighbourhood were left flooded this afternoon after a downpour that lasted one and a half hours. Pedestrians and motorists struggled to make their way through the roads. Most of the cars drove at a slow pace, because of the floods, causing traffic around areas like Clock Tower.

Some KCCA operatives were seen at different manholes unblocking them, removing garbage that had been trapped.

"You know when it takes long to rain, the water collects all the garbage into the trenches blocking them; that is why we are seeing most of the roads flooding," said one operative.

On certain roads, the water level was quite high, up to above the car tyres; motorists were seen struggling to wade through, with some falling off their motorcycles. Residents in Kibuye and Katwe were also seen trying to keep the water from getting into their houses and damaging their property. They threw most of the belongings out of the houses as they used basins to scoop the water out.

Mr Samuel Kasirye a boda boda cyclist said the town turns into a mess all the time it rains.

"Whenever it rains, there are a lot of floods in the city which cuts the flow of traffic. The trenches get full and when someone falls in by accident, they cannot survive," he said.