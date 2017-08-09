8 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: EFCC Recovers N328.9 Billion Debts From 9 Major Petroleum Marketers

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it had recovered over N328.9 billion out of N349.8 billion debts from nine major petroleum marketers within the last one year.

Mr Adamu Hamisu-Danmusa, the EFCC Head of Operation, North West Zone, Kano, disclosed this while addressing newsmen in Kano on Tuesday.

He said the debts, which included legacy/bad debts and current debts, were recovered following report from the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) to the commission.

"The IPMAN reported to the commission that there are some major marketers that connived with NNPC officials and received fuel allocation but refused to pay the money into the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

"So after investigation, we were able to find out that there is N349.8 billion as legacy/bad debts and debts on current transactions.

"The commission was able to make recoveries of N328.8 billion from the nine major marketers from July 2016 to July 2017," he said.

He said the commission was still making effort to ensure that all the remaining debts were recovered from the marketers and remitted into the Federal Government's Consolidated Account.

Hamisu-Danmusa said the commission had also recovered huge amount of money from the cases reported by individuals, corporate bodies and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

"The money include N364.4 million, 4.7 million dollars, 60,050 pounds, 59,200 euro and 70,500 Saudi Riyals.

"The money was recovered from January to date, " Hamisu-Danmusa said.

He said the commission recovered N305,000 from a Chinese national arrested at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, on July 25.

He added that the Chinese, Mr Ma Youngin who could not speak English language, was apprehended by Customs officials with the money while on his way to Dubai.

Oneother suspect was also arrested at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, with 849 different ATM (debit) cards.

He said investigation was still ongoing into the two cases, adding as soon as the investigations were concluded, the suspects would be charged to court.

NAN

Nigeria

Strategies Unveiled to Cope With Oil Price Volatility

For the last 40 years, oil has been a volatile commodity that has had many peaks and troughs, and over the years, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.