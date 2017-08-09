Kenya-Bahrain Rivalry Resumes in Steeplechase

The battle between Kenya and Bahrain's former Kenyan athletes resumes on Wednesday when Kenya's defending champion Hyvin Kiyeng takes the battle to Bahrain's world record-holder Ruth Jebet in the women's steeplechase semi-finals.

Kiyeng will team up with World Under-20 Championships champion Cellphine Chespol, Commonwealth winner Purity Kirui and Beatrice Chepkoech in Wednesday's action.

Kiyeng and Kirui have avoided Jebet in their first semi-final but Chespol and Chepkoech take on the Kenya-born Bahraini in the second semi-final.

Chepkoech, Kirui and Chespol are making their first appearance at the World Championships.

The 25-year-old Kiyeng finally made her global break when she won the world title in Beijing in 9:19.11, before following it up with the Olympic silver in Rio, clocking 9:07.12 to finish behind Jebet.

In Beijing, Jebet, a former World Under-18 Championships winner, finished a distant 11th in 9:33.41 but last year proved the most illustrious ever for the Kapsabet-born Bahraini. She broke the world record in Paris after clocking 8:52.78 before going for her maiden victory at the Rio Olympics.

Kiyeng said she is not cowed by the performance as she warned Jebet and other opponents that the Kenyans are ready for the battle.

"It's all about how prepared we are and I believe we have done the best we could," said Kiyeng, who made her debut at the 2013 Moscow World Championships where she finished sixth.

"I am not under pressure and my experience can't allow me to fear someone."

Kiyeng, the 2011 Africa Games 3,000m steeplechase champion, rallied her colleagues to work hard and clear the semi-final hurdle so that they can plan for the final.

"Having the four of us in the final will be great," said the 2012 Africa 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist.

Kiyeng, Chepkoech and Chespol, and their rival Jebet have won a leg each in the Diamond League Series. Kiyeng won on May 5 in Doha in world leading time and meeting record of 9:00.12secs before Jebet claimed a meet record victory in Shanghai in 9:04.78.

"We have engaged each other since the trials and it will be a great thing if we are to make the final all of us," said Chepkoech, who went on to win in Paris on July 1 in a personal best of 9:01.69.

Chespol had won the Prefontaine Classic on May 27 in Eugene in a national record time of 8:58.78, which was also a world lead, world junior, Africa and meet record.

"My target is the top podium place," said Chepkoech, the 2014 African Games 1,500m bronze medallist, who finished fourth in 3,000m steeplechase at Rio Olympics. Chespol warned about the tricky semi-finals.

"It's the most crucial stage where crazy things happen. I pray we go through the semis comfortably," said Chespol, the 2015 World Under-18 2,000m steeplechase champion.