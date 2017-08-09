Nigeria: Police Nab Notorious Kidnapper for Murder of Woman

Abakaliki — The Ebonyi State police command yesterday said it arrested 11 suspects including an alleged kidnap master strategist operating within Ebonyi and Abia states, Ogonna Alioka.

Alioka, popularly known as Pilot, was allegedly among the gang of kidnappers involved in the abduction and killing of a 60-year-old woman, Mrs. Catherine Okorie Chukwu.

The late Okorie, an indigene of Ishiagu community in Ivo local council of Ebonyi State, was on January 18, 2017 abducted at her residence.

Unfortunately, she was later killed and buried by her assailants in a shallow grave located in a in a forest bordering Lokpanta in Umunneochi and Awgu local councils of Abia and Enugu states, for recognizing one of the kidnappers.

The suspect Alioka, in a chat with reporters, confessed to the crimes. He said the woman was killed while fleeing from them in the bush, pointing out that he engaged the kingpin in a fight when the incident occurred.

He said after killing the woman, he ran away to avoid being arrested, pointing out that the woman's abduction was masterminded by a politician in Ishiagu.

Other suspects, which included one Chukwudi Nwezaku, Otu Okpara, Eze Chima, Chiadikaobi Ani, Uchechukwu Aniewo and Ozomena Obasi were arrested in connection with armed robbery attacks, electricity cable vandalism, buying of stolen cars and unlawful possession of firearms.

Mr Madu explained that Police also arrested one Gideon Omaka who was just released from prison custody in March this year for allegedly robbing and killing one Eze Idam Ogbonnaya during a robbery incident in Amasiri, Afikpo North local government area.

The group is believed to be responsible for various armed robbery and other criminal activities recorded recently in the area.

Omaka's arrest came after angry youths in the community attacked and buried alive his brother Chukwudi Omaka who was also part of the robbery gang who robbed Ogbonnaya.

An eyewitness and resident of the community, Emmanuel Udu told our reporter that Omaka was also among robbers who robbed one cool room known as Etuelughu which belongs to Oko Udu Monday and another businessman identified simply as David who sells provision.

"This handsome boy was beaten thoroughly; despite that, he refused to call the names of his members. He was later buried alive by Amasiri youths", Emmanuel told our Correspondent.

Items recovered from them included five vehicles, one tricycle, electronics, guns and live cartridges. Mr Madu said all the suspects arrested would be arraigned in court soon.