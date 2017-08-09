Rwanda: Musanze FC Sign 7 Players

Musanze FC have completed the signing of seven new players in a bid to boost the club's strength ahead of next year's busy and competitive football schedule.

The club has signed former Mukura Victory Sports skipper;Andre Mazimpaka and defenders Philbert Shyaka and Daniel Mwiseneza on a two year deal, according to Musanze FC secretary general Moussa Masumbuko.

Others include Rayon Sports goalkeeper, Abouba Bashunga, Japhet Imurora from Police FC, Suleiman Mudeyi from Gicumbi FC and Franck Barirengako from Muzinga of Burundi, all on, a two-year contracts. The club also renewed the contract of skipper Peter Otema and goalie Olivier Ndayisaba.

Imurora failed to join Hong Kong Premier League side Eastern Long Lions Football club in a reported US$150,000 (about Rwf124.2m) deal.

"We have signed these players in a bid to boost the strength of the club. They are good players and I hope they will be of great value to us in the upcoming busy competitive season," the club secretary and spokesperson, Masumbuko said.

Under Sosthene Habimana, the club finished in sixth place with 45 points, but lost their assistant coach Hamad 'Katauti' Ndikumana to Rayon Sports where he is the assistant coach.