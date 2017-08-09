Rwanda: Kagame, Giants of Africa Launch Basketball Facility in Nyamirambo

President-elect Paul Kagame on Tuesday joined Masai Ujiri, the General Manager of NBA's Toronto Raptors, who is also the founder of the Giants of Africa project, to officially launch a newly refurbished Rafiki Basketball Court in Nyamirambo, Nyarugenge District.

Masai, through his project, seeks to make a difference for children in Africa through basketball.

In his remarks, President Kagame said that young people of Africa have a lot of talent that may not come out without the kind of opportunities provided by such projects.

The organisation's mission is to use the game of basketball to educate and enrich the lives of the African youth by providing quality facilities, coaching and instruction.

Currently, 57 Rwandan children are participating in a three-day camp organised by Giants of Africa.