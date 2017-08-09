9 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Umuhanzi in Live Album Recording Concert

By Donata Kiiza

This year has seen a number of gospel album launches and concerts. On September 3, renowned gospel musician, René Patrick will join the list with the hosting of a live DVD recording for his album entitled A Love Journey. The album comprises a total of 15 new singles, some of which include He did and Emmanuel.

The concert dubbed A Love Journey, named after his new album, will take place at Eglise Vivante De Jesus Christ in Remera at 5p.m.

Patrick said the aim of the concert is to involve his fans and other Christians in the shooting and recording of his new album.

"I want my fans and other people who enjoy worship and praise to feature in my video. I believe it will be a good experience as I get to sing for them some of my new songs," said Patrick.

The artiste is known for songs like Arankunda umunsi ku wundi and Our Love is Here to Stay, among others. Patrick started doing gospel music back in 2010, and later formed Tehillah Dawn Platform and Ministries, that promotes local gospel music.

