Staff from the Police Rescue and Recovery Unit cut the tree to rescue survivors. Photo by Shabibah Nakirigya

One person died and two were seriously injured after a mango tree fell on a video hall house where they were watching a film.

The incident took place in Nsambya West, Kirombe Zone, Makindye Division, Kampala, during the Tuesday afternoon downpour.

Abas Nsamba died on spot while John Bisikwa and a one Semukaya were seriously injured. They were taken to Mulago Hospital in critical condition.

Kapalagala Police Station commander, Mr Bernard Mugerwa said dozens of people were in the video hall when the incident occurred. He said many of them survived with minor injuries.

"The tree destroyed the entire video hall since it was huge. It took us about two hours to retrieve the body," Mr Mugerwa said.

The area Local Council I chairman, Mr Abdul Majwega said residents who tried to rescue the victims failed because the tree had reduced the video hall to a hip of rubble.

"I have on several occasions asked the owners of the tree which has been near the road for decades. The owners refused to cut it saying it is abominable to cut it since it part of their culture," Mr Majwega said.

One of the survivors, Mr Philiam Jurau said he saw the house falling on them but he managed to get out without any injury.

Mr Shabah Tukamusime said he heard people shouting for help seconds after the tree had fallen.

"The scene was covered with the iron sheets and rubble because the house was demolished by the tree. One victim pushed his leg out which enabled us to see and get him out of the rubble," Mr Tukamusime said.