Rwanda: Sc Kiyovu Sign Quartet

SC Kiyovu have beefed up their squad with the signing of four players ahead of the new AZAM Rwanda Premier League season, which will kick off on September 29.

The new signings include Jean Pierre Maombi from Musanze, experienced midfielder, Fabrice Mugheni, who is a free agent from Rayon Sports, and Espoir Ally Mbogo and Jean Paul Uwihoreye from Police. All the players signed a two year contract.

SC Kiyovu will start their league campaign against Musanze before playing against champions Rayon Sports the following weekend.

The club spokesperson, Omar Munyengabe, said the new players will help the team to raise the bar ahead of next season.

"It's important to strengthen our team in preparation for a tough battle next season. We have signed talented players and expect to make more signings before the end of next month," Munyengabe said.

SC Kiyovu will start training on August 15 under new coach Andre Casa Mbungo, who signed a two year-deal.

SC Kiyovu were relegated from the topflight division for the first time in their 53-year history after finishing second from bottom in the 16-team league table but they have have since bounced back to the league, replacing Isonga who turned down a chance to play in the top division.