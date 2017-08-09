Kenya: Wachira, Gathimba Hope to Continue Walking to Fame

Kenyan race walkers Samuel Gathimba and Simon Wachira are determined to wrap up the final day of the World Championships on Sunday with victory in men's 20-kilometre walk.

The duo believes that their experience from 2016 Rio Olympics will help spur them to a good performance against the world's finest in London.

"We may have not finished the event in Rio but we learnt a lot from the championships," said Gathimba, who won the Africa title last year in a championship and national record time of one hour and 19.24 minutes. It's the same championship where Wachira finished fifth in 1:23:26.

Gathimba said he opted to go ahead of the pack at the Olympics, which proved counterproductive as they failed to finish, with the weather taking its toll on them. Chinese Wang Zhen and Cai Zelin claimed a 1-2 finish at Rio Olympics, relegating Australian Dane Bird-Smith to third place. "I now know some of the top walkers especially from China and I plan to stick with them instead of going ahead. We did the donkey work for them in Rio," said Gathimba, who is seeking to transform race walk in Kenya.

"I was happy to represent Kenya at the Olympics for the first time. I had always dreamt of it," said Gathimba, who made his international debut at the 2014 African Championships in Morocco where he got silver before claiming another silver at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville. "We are here as contenders, not just to add to the numbers. We are after some good times and performances."

Wachira, who will be making his fourth appearance for Kenya after 2015 African Games, 2016 Africa Championship and Olympics, said they'll not play pacesetters again.

"Rio taught us good lessons and we are prepared for London," said Wachira.

"We are putting God first the rest will roll out."

Wachira, a Kenya Army corporal based at Gilgil, finished fifth both at 2015 African Games in Congo and 2016 Africa Championships.

"I know its a tall order but we are ready," said Wachira.