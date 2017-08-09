Kenya: Sonko, Sakaja Lead in Nairobi

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko was Wednesday morning leading in the Nairobi governor race against the incumbent Evans Kidero.

According to provisional results provided by electoral body as at 8.45 am, Mr Sonko (Jubilee) was leading with 759,238 votes against Mr Kidero's (ODM) 610,581.

Independent candidates Peter Kenneth and Miguna Miguna had garnered 38,177 and 9,111 votes respectively in the polling stations that had submitted their results.

Not all polling stations in the 17 constituencies have submitted their results for the governor seat.

In the Woman Representative seat, Ms Esther Passaris of ODM was leading with 768,708 votes against Jubilee's Rachel Shebesh with 620,631 votes.

In the senator race, Nominated MP Johnson Sakaja of Jubilee led the pack with 750,355 votes against ODM's Edwin Sifuna with 628,036 votes.