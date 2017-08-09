Kenya: Independent Candidate Leads in Thika Town MP Race

Independent candidate for the Thika town parliamentary seat Patrick Wainaina is currently leading the race with 54 510 votes as at 7.22 am against the incumbent Alice Ng'ang'a, who had managed 49 491 votes votes at the same time.

This is the only constituency in Kiambu County where a Jubilee Party candidate is not ahead in the race.

Following at a distance was George Muritu Gathecha of the Maendeleo Chap Chap with 450 votes

Mr Wainaina lost the Jubilee party ticket to Ms Ng'ang'a by 1,149 votes after she clinched 15,880 votes against his 14,731 votes in the party primaries.

He did not accept defeat and accused the MP of rigging him out. He opted to contest as an independent candidate.

Earlier this morning, Mr Wainaina expressed concerns over what he said were deliberate delays in transmission of results of some specific polling stations.

"Over 80 per cent of the tallied results have already being transmitted to the IEBC, these people should tell us why the remaining 20 per cent of votes tallied by 10pm have not yet been transmitted to the IEBC, this is suspect we will not allow rigging," he said.

The dispute currently is being handled at Thika High School, the constituency's tallying centre.