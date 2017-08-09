Uganda: Man Commits Suicide After HIV Test

Mbale — A 38-year-old man committed suicide last week after he reportedly tested HIV positive.

Prior to his death, Moses Bubulo, a resident of Mbale. f Kinyole Zone B, Namanyonyi Sub-county in Mbale District, allegedly intimated to his close friends how he could not bear with status of being HIV positive for the rest of his life.

Mr Joseph Kisombo, the uncle to the deceased, did not take his nephew's remarks lightly that he looked for a counsellor. Bubulo was supposedly sat down and counselled but in vain.

"We tried to counsel him. We were planning to take him for treatment, only to get the news that he had ended his life," Mr Kisombo said.

He revealed that his late nephew had just returned from Kenya five days back where he had been working.

"He requested his brother to open for him the door at around 5am so he could ease himself but he did not come back. After searching for him for some hours, they found when he had committed suicide," he said.

The area police have since confirmed that the deceased committed suicide.

"What I can tell you is that he committed suicide. We have handed over the body to the relatives for burial arrangements," one of the police officers, said on condition of anonymity because the Elgon sub-region police spokesperson, Mr Mansur Suwedi had not responded to our call by press time.

But the HIV/Aids officer in Mbale District, Robert Wandwasi said the cases of people committing suicide after testing HIV positive are as a result of stigma in the communities.

"There is still too much stigma and discrimination in the communities against people living with the HIV," he said.

Mr Wandwasi said people who test HIV positive, need to be handled with sensitivity.

"The health workers do their part of counselling but also the community need to handle persons living with HIV as part of them instead of isolating and discriminating them," he said.

Prevalence

Increase. The number of new HIV infections in Uganda increased by 21% between 2005 and 2013. In 2015, an estimated 1.5 million people were living with HIV, and an estimated 28,000 Ugandans died of AIDS-related illnesses. As of 2015, the estimated HIV prevalence among adults (aged 15 to 49) stood at 7.1%.2, according to Avert, a global information and advisory body on HIV/aids.