9 August 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Museveni Ignores Our Letters, Say MPs

By Olive Eyotaru

Parliament's committee on Foreign Affairs has expressed disappointment with the Office of the President over its failure to meet with the president.

According to committee chairperson, Rose Mutonyi (Bubulo West), the legislators have written several letters to President Museveni, requesting for a meeting to discuss a number of issues constraining the foreign affairs sector.

During a meeting with State Minister of Foreign Affairs Henry Oryem to discuss the ministry activities and the committee recommendations on the 2017/2018 budget yesterday, Mutonyi said some of the issues raised during the budget process included the recruitment of few career diplomats, underfunding and indebtedness to international organisations.

She said Sam Kutesa, the minister of Foreign Affairs, had made a commitment during the budget process to set up an appointment with the president, but this has not been fulfilled.

Legislators pleaded with Oryem to address the issue with Kutesa to push for the meeting, stating that it was for the good of the image of Uganda in having a well-funded ministry that is able to front the country's tourism and investment interests.

"The ministry is grossly underfunded and yet it is the face of our nation. We need to see how best the ministry can be used as a great marketing platform for this country... we need a bigger budget for the ministry because they lack marketing materials," Latif Ssebaggala (Kawempe North) said.

Out of the 35 ambassadors representing Uganda in different countries across the globe, only six are career diplomats.

The ministry is also choking on Shs 60 billion arrears as contributions to international organisations accrued over the years.

In response, Oryem said the ministry appreciates the concerns of the committee in regard to appointment of career diplomats, but said the ministry's hands are tied since President Museveni has the authority to choose the ambassadors.

