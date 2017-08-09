Allied Democratic Forces [ADF] leader has again cried out over what he calls mistreatment at Luzira maximum security prison where he is currently under incarceration.

In a letter addressed to Celesitine Twesigye, the officer in charge of Luzira Upper prison and copied to Livingstone Sewanyana, the chief executive officer of Foundation for Human Rights Initiative, a local human rights body, Jamil Mukulu says he has been subjected to torture, including the confiscation of his property.

"On the 19th June...you sent a team of military men into the cell in which I am detained. They took away my legally acquired belongings, including a copy of the Qur'an and my diary of 2016," Mukulu writes in his letter dated July 20, of which The Observer obtained a copy.

On top of the confiscation of his property, Mukulu also claims that he has on several occasions been tortured at the behest of Twesigye. Mukulu's letter is also copied to his lawyers Caleb Alaka and Ladislaus Rwakafuuzi. Mukulu claims that Tewsigye called him to his office and surrendered him to two 'anti-terror tormentors' who tortured him in his [Twesigye's] presence. "

If I don't live long enough due to the fact that you may shorten my life as you promised me, I have a son; he will pick from where I may have left off, even if it takes decades. But with my Holy Qur'an and diary, I need them now," Mukulu says.

Speaking to The Observer, Sewanyana acknowledged knowing about the troubles Mukulu is undergoing and said he has tried to meet the commissioner general of prisons, Johnson Byabashaija, although he is yet to be successful.

"I had to meet the commissioner general of prisons to discuss his complaints but he has not given me an appointment up to now. My team met with prison staff but they denied that Mukulu was being mistreated," Sewanyana said.

He added that they will continue pursuing Byabashaija to try and establish the truth about Mukulu's situation.

"I will send my team again to see whether something new has happened. "They have been on routine visits upcountry and have just returned; so, they will be making visits to Luzira prison," Sewanyana said.

Efforts to speak to the spokesperson of the Prisons Service, Frank Baine, were futile as his phone went answered several times. However when similar complaints arose in January this year, Baine told The Observer then that Mukulu should know prison is not his home.

"When you are an officer in charge, you are responsible for the administration of the unit and there are disciplinary measures for any prisoner who doesn't want to follow orders. Jamil Mukulu must know that prison is not his home," Baine said.

"This is a man heading an institution which has terrorized this country for over 20 years. So, when we are dealing with him, we have to be very careful."

Mukulu is facing murder, treason and terrorism-related charges. Prosecution alleges that Mukulu masterminded the murder of about 80 Kichwamba students in 1998. He was arrested in Tanzania in April 2015 and later extradited to Uganda to face criminal charges.