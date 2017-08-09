Uganda: Six Pick FDC Presidency Forms As Race Heats Up

The race for the top seat of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change [FDC] party is gaining momentum as nomination day draws closer.

According to the party Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, Dan Mugarura, six people have so far picked nomination forms.

These include the incumbent Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, Kawempe South MP Mubarak Munyagwa, and former Kumi MP Patrick Amuriat Oboi. Others are Moses Byamugisha, Dan Matsiko and Bakubi Moses Lukubira. The official time for party officials to pick nomination forms closed last week.

However, the exercise is still open to ordinary party members until August 12. Mugarura said not everyone who picks nomination forms is likely to return them.

"We need to know that this is just picking of forms. The main event is on returning them; that is when we shall separate men from boys," he said.

To contest for FDC party president, one needs to have the requirements necessary to qualify for the position of president of Uganda. In addition, according to Hussein Lubega, an FDC electoral commissioner, one has to pay a non-refundable nomination fee of Shs 5 million.

"You need to be at least 35 years of age, completed senior six and have a national identity card. If you have those, you qualify; it doesn't matter whether you joined the FDC yesterday," Lubega said.

Nominations are slated for Monday and Tuesday next week. Campaigns will kick off from August 17 until November 17.

MAFABI NO-SHOW

Curiously, the current FDC secretary general, Nathan Nandala-Mafabi, who was a leading candidate in the previous election, has not picked nomination forms to-date.

Some officials say it's because he has been out of the country. On Monday, Lubega said Nandala-Mafabi still has a chance.

"Nandala has not picked nomination forms as of yet but you can't right away conclude that he will not stand," he said.

FDC regulations require that National Executive Council [NEC] members seek leave of office 14 days prior to nomination day. However, Lubega says they are not sure Mafabi has not done so, further reducing his chances of contesting.

In 2012, Mafabi was at the centre of a heated election with Muntu, which threatened to split the party following allegations of electoral malpractice. Analysts had anticipated another showdown between the two senior leaders of the country's leading opposition party.

WHAT THE CONTENDERS SAY

Other than Muntu, Amuriat and Munyagwa, little had been known about the other three contenders until they expressed their interest.

Asked why the party leadership has failed to attract more formidable candidates like in the previous two elections, Lubega attributed it to the growth of internal democracy within the 12-year-old organisation.

"The presidency of FDC is not losing meaning because all of us in the party are equal. We respect everybody no matter the time they have spent in the party or their age," Lubega said.

"We are not like NRM that looks up to only one man with a vision. Actually, our senior members are very happy to see the youth expressing interest in taking up party leadership."

One of the candidates, Byamugisha, who is a long-time party mobiliser from Rukiga district, believes it is time for young leaders to climb to the helm of FDC.

"The youth are excited about my candidature. The fact that one of their own is going to be on the ballot paper is already an achievement for them," he said on Monday.

Matsiko, who is from Igara East constituency of Bushenyi district, says he was nurtured by Besigye and paid the price for supporting the opposition leader when he was hunted down on charges of being a member of the shadowy Popular Resistance Army (PRA) rebel group.

"I am the voice of the many voiceless Ugandans. I understand the situation of the youth which the current leadership seems not to be bothered about," he said.

On the other hand, Lukubira, 36, says he is a neutral candidate who will appeal to all people in FDC. Lukubira is a former contestant for the Mukono North (2011) and Mukono Municipality (2016) MP seats, losing to Ronald Kibuule and Betty Nambooze respectively.

"Among all the candidates standing, it is me who is not in any fight with anybody," he said.

Munyagwa said there is nothing new that he is bringing to the party but like in a football team, he is going to just change the style of the game.