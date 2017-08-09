Kenya: Kang'ata Poised to Beat Kembi in Murang'a Senatorial Race

A former tout and student leader is poised to become the next senator of Murang'a County.

Early results show Kiharu MP Irungu Kang'ata has 239,570 votes while his closest rival Senate Deputy Speaker Kembi Gitura has 195,449 votes.

Mr Kang'ata served as a councillor in the county and was expelled from University of Nairobi for leading a student strike in the 1990s.

Known for eschewing an extravagant lifestyle associated with leaders and travelling in old vehicles and not wearing a suit, Mr Kang'ata worked as matatu conductor in Murang'a to raise fees during his studnet days.

Most of the Jubilee nominees in the county were poised for victory, provisional results showed governor Mwangi Wa Iria had garnered 193,623 votes against 93,488 by Dr Moses Mwangi.

Sabina Chege has retained her Woman Rep position in the county after garnering 305,569 votes. Her closest competitor, former Inooro FM radio presenter Waithera Muitherania has 87,789 votes so far.