9 August 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Court Appoints an Arbitor in BOU, Sudhir Crane Bank Case

By GODFREY SSALI

Kampala — The Commercial Court has appointed city advocate Harriet Magala from Kituuma -Magala and company advocates to mediate in the case between Bank of Uganda and tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia over Crane Bank.

Judiciary spokesperson also the registrar in-charge of mediation at the commercial court Vincent Mugabo has confirmed the development.

He explaiend that it is now a practice that when a suit is filed in any court of law, the parties are given a chance to solve their issues amicably with the help of an independent arbitor.

This is done to reduce on the time and resources that a case can take if it went through a full trial.

Without any coerssion or intimidation, parties then file a consent judgement with court, or if they fail to reach an agreement they are at liberty to proceed with the hearing before a judge.

