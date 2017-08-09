Kenya: Woman Delivers Baby at Polling Stations, Names Her Chepkura

Nairobi — A woman gave birth at a polling station in Pokot North on Tuesday, as soon as she arrived to vote.

Paulina Chemanang from Alapat area, had gone to Konyao Mixed Secondary School polling station when she experienced labour pains.

"I am so happy because this is a blessing," she said, "having given birth at a polling station is a blessing to me and I thank God."

She named the baby girl Chepkura, because she gave birth during the elections. (Pokots name their children after events or season).

"I had no labour pains, and they just came as soon as I arrived here. I was not feeling anything since yesterday," she said.

She was immediately helped by other mothers and safely delivered before she was taken to a local dispensary with baby, and was later brought back to the station to vote.