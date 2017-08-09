8 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Woman Delivers Baby at Polling Stations, Names Her Chepkura

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — A woman gave birth at a polling station in Pokot North on Tuesday, as soon as she arrived to vote.

Paulina Chemanang from Alapat area, had gone to Konyao Mixed Secondary School polling station when she experienced labour pains.

"I am so happy because this is a blessing," she said, "having given birth at a polling station is a blessing to me and I thank God."

She named the baby girl Chepkura, because she gave birth during the elections. (Pokots name their children after events or season).

"I had no labour pains, and they just came as soon as I arrived here. I was not feeling anything since yesterday," she said.

She was immediately helped by other mothers and safely delivered before she was taken to a local dispensary with baby, and was later brought back to the station to vote.

Kenya

Opposition's Odinga Rejects Results Showing President in the Lead

NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga has rejected provisional results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.