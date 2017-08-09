Kenya: Patients Abandon Hospital Beds to Vote in Embu

Tens of patients from various hospitals in Embu were ferried in ambulances to cast their ballots in Tuesday's General Election.

The patients, most of them admitted to hospitals in Runyenjes Constituency, were given first priority to choose leaders of their choice.

DRIPS

Many invalids, some on drips and others with heavily bandages, were picked up by the ambulances after voting.

Mr Robert Munyi, an ambulance driver attached to Kyeni Mission Hospital, said the patients were not forced to participate in the polls.

"The patients asked to be taken (to polling stations) to take part in the elections," he said.

"We have taken people to Kiaragana, Gitare, Rukuriri, Mwene Ndega and many other polling centres in the area".

40 INVALIDS

Mr Martin Gitonga, who is nursing a fractured leg, said the comfort of hospital bed was nothing compared to exercising his democratic right.

"I asked to be taken to Gitare since there is life after sickness. I didn't want people to make bad decisions for me," he said.

Mr Munyi said he had ferried about 40 patients by 2pm.

Mr Alexander Gitonga Njiru, MCA candidate in Kagaari North Ward, also ferried elderly people with his car to enable them votes.