8 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Obama's Statement to the Kenyan People as They Vote

Almost two years ago, I travelled to Kenya as President of the United States to express my support for the Kenyan people. I said then that Kenya was at a crossroads - a moment of extraordinary promise but also potential peril.

To move forward, Kenyans have to reject a politics of tribe and ethnicity, and embrace the extraordinary potential of an inclusive democracy. As Kenyans vote in your election, that choice is once again in your hands.

I urge Kenyan leaders to reject violence and incitement; respect the will of the people; urge security forces to act professionally and neutrally; and work together no matter the outcome.

I urge all Kenyans to work for an election - and aftermath - that is peaceful and credible, reinforcing confidence in your new Constitution and the future of your country. Any disputes around the election should be resolved peacefully, through Kenya's institutions and the rule of law.

The ultimate responsibility is in the hands of the people of Kenya, who know more than any the needless pain and agony thousands suffered as a result of the crisis in 2007.

