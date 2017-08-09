8 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Maize Disease Baffles Experts, Troubles Farmers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bertha Ismail

Arusha — Farmers have appealed to the government to speed up a research that can provide a solution to a withering disease which faces maize plant scientifically known as Maize Lethal Necrosis Disease (MLND).

The disease, according to farmers, has greatly affected their crops.

Speaking on behalf of fellow farmers from Babati District, Magdalena Augustino, said information to deal with the problem they had been receiving from different agriculture experts was not working. They said as a result the disease has spread in large area.

She said this while receiving education on organic farming technology at the Nanenane show grounds in Arusha Region.

However, Kiteto District's extension officer, Fraterine Joseph Mahoo, said the disease was still being researched, calling upon the farmers cultivating grain to uproot the affected plants quickly and destroy them.

He said the destruction of the affected plants would prevent the disease from spreading to other areas, especially during this time when the government was trying to find a solution.

Tanzania

Hundreds Gather to Bury Hotel Owner Mrema

Hundreds, the mighty and the lowly alike, are expected to throng the Ngurdoto Mountain Lodge today for the burial of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.