Dar es Salaam — An American pizza seller is currently carrying out feasibility studies so it can open branches in Dodoma, Arusha and Mwanza by the end of this year.

Upon opening, Piazza Hut will create 500 jobs for Tanzanians by the end of 2019, according to the director for Dough Works Ltd, the franchise owners of Pizza Hut in Tanzania, Mr Vikram Desai. Mr Desai was speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday during the launch of two new restaurants at Mlimani City and Oysterbay. Pizza Hut has over 16,000 restaurants worldwide and makes a total of $12 billion in sales per year. "In fact Tanzania was the 100th country for Pizza Hut to open outlets in last year 2016," he said.