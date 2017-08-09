Zimbabwe: Econet Widens Retail Footprint

Econet Wireless, the largest mobile network operator (MNO) in Zimbabwe has moved to enlarge its retail footprint and further widen its product and service distribution network by opening a new customer service centre in Harare's northwestern suburb of Mabelreign.

The company's chief executive officer Douglas Mboweni said the opening of the new service centre was in line with company's distribution strategy, aimed at bringing its products and services within its customers' reach.

"Our goal is to create customer convenience by making our products and services as accessible to our customers as possible," said Mr Mboweni, who recently announced a data network upgrade for Econet, which when complete at the end of the year will see the company achieve a 100 percent 3G coverage for its entire network.

Mr Mboweni said the ongoing network upgrade would go hand-in-hand with the opening of new distribution channels in both urban and rural areas.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the service centre, the company's regional general manager for Harare North Michael Munawa, said the service centre was would improve the customer experience of the company's customers in Mabelreign suburb and its surrounding areas, including Bluff Hill, Greencroft and parts of Emerald Hill.

"We are excited at the convenience and customer care support the service centre will bring to our customers in this part of the city, and to all who frequent this busy shopping centre", said Mr Munawa.

He said the service centre would offer customers a wide range of Econet's products and services, including new SIM cards (or lines), SIM card replacements, device sales (of models such as Samsung, Apple, Huawei, ZTE phones and tablets, and many others), bulk airtime purchases, and the receipting of monthly payments by customers on contract packages.

Mr Munawa added that the shop would also provide the services of its popular mobile money transfer service, EcoCash,which recently announced a further reduction of its transaction fees with effect from the beginning of August 2017.

"Any Econet product or service you can think of, as long as it is in stock, will be on sale here," said Mr Munawa, who confirmed the service centre would also offer Steward Bank services to the bank's customers.

Steward Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, offers multiple banking services, and has championed financial inclusion by offering its services and products to previously unbanked Zimbabweans, primarily via its digital platforms.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Econet's Chief Sales Officer, Mr Givemore Jojo said the company now had 112shops spread around the country, helping to service its 10,5 million connected customers

"We currently operate 112 shops countrywide, including our own shops, our franchise shops and our store-in-store shops inside major retail operators country-wide" said Mr Jojo.

He said the company employed over 5 000 brand ambassadors and supported close to 50 000 vendors and agents countrywide.