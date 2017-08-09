Kenya: Winny Chebet's Pep Talk Helped Me Win Gold, Says Chepng'etich

Winnie Chebet may have failed to make it to the 1,500 metres final, exiting at the semi-final stage, but her inspirational pep talk at the warm-up area ahead of Monday's final may have unlocked the winning spirit and power in the new world champion Faith Chepng'etich Kipyegon.

In a fantastic race that erupted on the final lap, Kipyegon held off all-comers, including double-hunting South African Caster Semenya, down the home straight to clock 4min 02.59sec.

Chepng'etich said Chebet instilled confidence in her and got rid of her pre-race fears as the two jogged around the warm-up area in readiness for Monday's final at the Olympic Stadium.

"Chebet was like an angel sent to me at the last minute at the warm-up track. It was the first time Chebet talked to me in such manner," revealed Chepng'etich.

"She looked me direct in my eyes and told me I would make it and that the title was mine to lose," Chepng'etich said. "I don't think I could have won without Chebet on my side."

Chepng'etich said it was after Chebet's inspirational talk that she found herself cruising at an unusual speed at the warm-up track.

Chebet lost in the semi-finals of the 1,500m while their compatriot Judy Kiyeng fell in the first round.

"I have attended many events but no one has ever done to me what Chebet did. My speed was unusual and my legs were just flying. I had the best warm-up ever. Not even Rio Olympics can measure up to this," explained Chepng'etich, who made history as the first Kenyan woman to win the world 1,500m title, adding it to her Olympic, Commonwealth Games, World Youth Championships and World Junior Championships titles. And Chebet was on the trackside to give the new world champion a big hug along with coach Bernard Ouma and Milcah Chemos.

Chepng'etich said she was a marked girl and was under pressure, having won the Rio Olympics title last year. "I was under so much pressure, considering the rich field," said Chepng'etich.

STRONG FIELD

She said Dutch Sifan Hassan, who was her main threat, came into the race having beaten her in Paris in a world-leading time, and there was also world record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia seeking to defend her title.

Then there was South Africa's Olympics 800m champion Semenya who was taking a first shot at the metric mile race, making for an epic race.

"The ever-consistent Jennifer Simpson from USA was also in contention. That is the pressure that was on my shoulders. Cheers to Chebet for helping me lift it off," said Chepng'etich, who ran a tactical race. "I told myself that if Dibaba ran 3:30 in Rio but I still beat her, then Hassan was just a drop of water in the ocean."

Besides Chebet, Chepng'etich also attributed her victory to her coach, Dutchman Bram Som, her Global Sports Communication management and training partners Joyline Cherotich and Bernard Soi.

"I had trained so well and as they say, train hard, win easy," said Chepng'etich, who staged an explosive but tactical race when she overtook Hassan just before the home straight to triumph in 4 minutes and 02.59 seconds, relegating Simpson (4:02.76) to silver as Semenya (4:02.90) took bronze. Home runner Laura Muir came in fourth in 4:02.97 as Hassan sunk to fifth in 4:03.34.

It was a thrilling race for 23-year-old, who had won silver at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing, having finished fifth on her World Championships debut in 2013 Moscow. Chepng'etich had stayed behind leader Muir as they passed through 400m and 800m at 1:05.34 and 2:17.11 before Hassan injected some pace to the race to go past the 1,200m mark in 3:18.93.

The Kenyan stepped on the gas pedal to zoom past the fading Hassan just before the home straight for her seventh medal from several worlds events, her second gold within a year after winning at Rio Olympics.

"After Hassan hit the front with 300m to go, I decided to follow her. I passed her and continued to monitor her and the rest on the screen. I saw Semenya charging and I put all my energy in it," said Chepng'etich.

Defending champion Dibaba finished 12th and last in 4:06.72. Chepng'etich, who braved a painful right ankle to win, said her reign has just started. "I am looking forward to defending both my World and Olympic titles in 2019 (World Championships) and 2020 (Olympics) respectively," said Chepng'etich. "I didn't want the injury to bother me much. Kudos to the team doctors and physios for working on it."

From London, Chepng'etich hopes to wrap up the the season in style with victory in Brussels, the last Diamond League race on September 1.