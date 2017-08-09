Zimbabwe: Cop Rapes Handcuffed Suspect - Jailed 18 Years

Rusape — A police officer who raped a suspect while she was in handcuffs after arresting her of stealing a mobile phone has been jailed for 18 years.

Costa Mujuru, 66, of Sumburero Village, Chief Nyashanu, recently appeared before regional magistrate Loice Mukunyadzi charged with raping a 25-year-old married woman.

The cop, a member of the ZRP special constabulary unit stationed at Buhera, had denied the charges but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

Prosecutors told court that on May 3 this year, at around 0600hrs, Mujuru arrested the woman after she was accused of stealing a mobile phone belonging to local villager.

He took the suspect to Chirozva Police Base where a docket was opened.

Court heard that, at around 16 00hrs on the same day, Mujuru instructed the woman to lead him to her homestead to recover the phone.

However, on their way, Mujuru reportedly diverted the woman to his homestead where he detained her in his bedroom.

Prosecutors said, at around 2100 hours, he ordered her to sleep with him in the same hut whilst she was still handcuffed.

Court heard that in the middle of the night, Mujuru got off his bed and went to the floor where the young woman was sleeping and forced himself on her twice.

The matter came to light the following day when the woman's husband demanded to know what had transpired during her arrest.

She then disclosed the abuse and the matter was reported to police, leading to Mujuru's arrest.

The victim was medically examined at Murambinda Mission Hospital and the report was produced as evidence in the court.