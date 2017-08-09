9 August 2017

South Africa: Whenever Zuma Goes - a Warning From Brazil

analysis By Luke Jordan

Brazil. Mexico. Argentina. Italy. Each has had a moment of "renewal" or "reform". An old regime, corrupt or decaying, forced or fallen from power. The reformers turned to serious adults in serious rooms, to pass serious policies. None delivered on the promise of renewal. Their popularity plummeted, and crisis resumed. That is what awaits us, whatever happens this week, or in December, or in 2019. The only way out is to turn away from conventional wisdom, and back to the Freedom Charter and its first demand: The people shall govern.

Brazil

In May 2016, Dilma Rousseff was effectively removed as the president of Brazil. That followed corruption scandals reaching into the tens of billions of dollars, and street protests that involved hundreds of thousands of people.

Rousseff's vice president, Michael Temer, assumed the presidency and immediately got to work. He and other serious people knew what had to be done. His first priority was to impose effective cuts on education, health and science. His next priority was to loosen labour laws. Then he focused on pensions, to increase the retirement age and reduce benefits.

Each of these has debatable long-term merits. Brazil's budget deficit was and remains too high. Its...

