8 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: PM of Jordan to Arrive Country Thursday

Khartoum — The Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Hani Mulki, is due to arrive the country Thursday, in a one day official visit.

Jordanian PM will hold joint talks with the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih to discuss ways for enhancing the bilateral relations between Khartoum and Oman, besides the issues of common concern.

The prime ministers of the two countries will chair the concluding meeting of the joint ministerial committee between Sudan and Jordan which expected to close its work with the signing of a number of bilateral agreements that would boost cooperation between the two countries in different fields.

The prime ministers of the two countries will make press statements at the end of the visit.

The delegation accompanying the Jordanian Prime Minister on his visit to the country includes a number of Jordanian ministers and officials.

