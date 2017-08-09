Sudan: Cabinet Approves Financial Report of First Half of Year 2017

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers has approved in its meeting, Tuesday, chaired by the First Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, the report of the first half of the financial year 2017, which was presented by the state Minister of Ministry of Finance and National Economy, Abdul-Rahman Dirar

The spokesman of the cabinet, Dr. Omer Mohamed Salih, noted in press statement that the gross national production will amount by the end of fiscal year to 872 billion SDG against 693 SDG for the year 2016, while the inflation rate rise during the first half of this year to 34% against 13% for the same period in 2016.

He pointed to the decline in the deficit of the trade balance from 2.1 billion dollar to 678 million dollar with the percentage of 67%, while the public revenues has increased with the percentage of 33% while the actual performance of the oil revenues reached 99.8 %.

In part of the expenditure, the actual performance of workers' compensation amounted to 97%, 71% for the purchase of goods and services, and 276% for the strategic goods support and for social benefits the percentage of 94%.

Dr. Omar said that the Council of Ministers has approved the recommendations of the report, the most important of which is the increase in revenues from real sources, the rationalization of public expenditures, the implementation of the accelerated program for oil production, the increase in the productivity of strategic commodities and the continuation of the Bank of Sudan in the purchase and export of gold.