8 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kipyegon Bett Bags Bronze in 800m

By Bernard Rotich and Ayumba Ayodi

Kenya relinquished the World 800 title when World Under-20 champion Kipyegon Bett settled for bronze at London's Olympic Stadium on Tuesday.

Frenchman Pierre-Ambroise Bosse stunned the field to give his country its first World 800m title in 1 minute; 44.67 seconds as Adam Kszczot from Poland glided in for silver in 1:44.95.

Bett was forced to settle for bronze in 1:45.21 after his effort to edge out Bosse on the home straight failed as Kszczot passed him.

Bett's bronze came minutes after Conseslus Kipruto had won gold in men's 3,000m steeplechase to see Kenya go top of the medal standings with sevens medals; three gold, one silver and three bronze.

