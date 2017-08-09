Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena has denounced violence and implored party supporters to campaign peacefully and not use violence against political rivals ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.Cde Wadyajena, who is also Zanu-PF Midlands provincial secretary for Administration in the Youth League, said opposition parties might use violence as an excuse to discredit elections they are bound to lose.

He said this on Saturday while addressing hundreds of villagers and Zanu-PF supporters in Nembudziya where he toured two-hectare flourishing Mbumbusi Garden in Ward 13 powered through irrigation which he assisted women in the constituency to set up.

The garden has seen more than 100 women constituting a cooperative and has since transformed their lives as the legislator seeks to play a part in implementing Government's economic blue-print Zim-Asset.

"Let us be united, we cannot be divided on account of political differences. "As your Member of Parliament I am duty bound to represent everyone regardless of one's political affiliation whether you are Zanu-PF, MDC-T or any other party, I am here to represent your interests," said Cde Wadyajena to wild applause.

Cde Wadyajena said it was not healthy for any leader to go into political office in an area with political violence induced deaths. "You do not win elections because of violence. We do not want graves in this constituency.

"You need to keep the culture of non-violence that we have always maintained," said Cde Wadyajena. He surprised everyone when he invited some local MDC-T activists whom he allowed to address the gathering to promote co-existence.

Speaking at the same occasion, Chief Nembudziya reiterated the need for a peaceful election. "As community leaders we represent everyone regardless of which political party one belongs.

"We do not want blood to be shed over political differences, everyone should carry out his or her political activities without hindrances," said Chief Nembudziya.

In an interview, Mbumbusi garden chairlady Mrs Miriam Mutumba expressed the cooperative's gratitude to Cde Wadyajena.

"We draw irrigation water from nearby Mbeva Dam and we sell our produce at Nembudziya Growth Point. Wadyajena denounces violence. Our MP Cde Wadyajena has been helpful in getting seedlings and other logistical requirements," she said.

Cde Wadyajena later donated more than a tonne of maize seed to villagers along with food hampers.