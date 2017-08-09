Kenya: Raila Odinga Says General Election Was Hacked

National Super Alliance (Nasa) Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga has claimed the electoral agency system was hacked to manipulate poll results.

Mr Odinga said he will not accept the results saying they are a sham.

He said the provisional results being displayed on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) website were a product of a hack on the IEBC database and that they were not supported by the by Form34A as required by law.

He said a hacker took control of the IEBC system at 12.37 am and began manipulating results to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s advantage.

“What the IEBC has posted is a complete fraud…to give Uhuru Kenyatta votes that were not cast…We have uncovered the fraud. Uhuru must go home and IEBC must be fully accountable,” Mr Odinga told a news conference at the Nasa campaign headquarters in Westlands.

He said records sent from constituencies were not be reflected at national tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya.

“They gained full entry and created errors which allowed them to turn into a formula into a formula. Within 12 hours this attack on our democracy affected the election in all our counties,” Mr Odinga said.

“Uhuru had said he didn’t need votes to win…we don’t need him as our leader… I am saying this on behalf of those who participated in the election,” Mr Odinga said.

But he told his supporters to remain calm. “We are basically telling our people not to accept these results. But stay calm.”

“We want our people to remain calm. It might come a time when we shall ask you to come out, but we must be strategic,” Mr Odinga’s running mate Kalonzo Musyoka said.

But the Nasa candidate could not could not reveal the source of the hacking claims, saying it was a matter that had claimed the life of (ICT manager Chris) Msando.

Mr Msando, who was in charge of the results relaying system at the IEBC was last week found tortured and killed.

Mr wondered why IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati went ahead to display the results when he had said he would not release results until they received forms 34A.