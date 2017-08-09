8 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Deputy Minister Manana to Be Arrested in 'Next Few Days' - Police Ministry

Tagged:

Related Topics

Investigations into Deputy Higher Education Minister Mduduzi Manana's alleged assault of a woman must first be completed before he can be arrested, a police ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Police were still gathering witness statements and completing the docket, Vuyo Mhaga told News24.

Mhaga was unable to confirm if Manana had been approached to give a statement to police.

"I think it won't take that long [before the arrest]. There are only a few witnesses, so it should be within the next few days, but I cannot say for certain," he said.

In a video circulated on social media, Manana slaps a woman, who covers her head with her hands to try and stop the blow.

In a recording obtained by TimesLive, Manana admitted to the assault, but said he was sworn at and called gay.

"I hit her, I slapped her," Manana is heard saying in the recording.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula previously said the alleged assault happened at the Cubana restaurant and bar in Fourways, Johannesburg, at 04:00 on Sunday.

In a statement, the ANC said it noted the accusations against Manana with disappointment and that such behaviour was unacceptable.

Manana's spokesperson Busiswa Gqangeni said she would comment on Wednesday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Four Injured in Bridge Collapse on N3 Highway

Four people were injured after a pedestrian bridge on the N3 highway in Germiston collapsed, Ekurhuleni metro police… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.