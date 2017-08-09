Gambia: President Barrow Assures Teachers, Public Servants Better Salaries

The Gambia's President Adama Barrow told the members of the visiting Gambia Teaching Trust that the institutional reform process will factor in the appalling salary condition of teachers and other public servants.

He made the statement at an event held at his office in Fajara on 7th August.

The GTT introduced one-million-dalasi initiative as an award to honour the most outstanding Gambian teacher of the year to the President, the initiative he described as noble.

"Salaries of public servants, including teachers, were appalling and a review of this situation needed to be factored into ongoing reform discussions. The institutional reforms, require transparency, accountability and discipline in structures to avoid unnecessary wasteful practices," the president said.

He assured the members of the Trust of his commitment and support for investment in the education sector.

Meanwhile, the National Coordinator of GTT Ebrima Sonko said the Trust will hold its Annual Teacher Award ceremony in January 2018, at which time it will reward its first recipient.

Sonko said the winner would go on to represent The Gambia at the Global Teachers Award in Dubai in August 2018. The Trust invited President Barrow to be Chief Patron of the Award, an invitation which he happily accepted.

Mr Sonko explained that the award will underscore the importance of educators in The Gambia, and would be open to teachers across the country.

"The Trust has set up a committee of eleven veteran educationalists to look at the applications of all teachers from across the country, ultimately selecting the best teacher," he said.

The Gambia Teaching Trust is an independent non-profit charitable organisation that seeks to complement the efforts of the government in recognising, supporting and appreciating the efforts of Teachers in The Gambia.