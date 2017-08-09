8 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Africa: Sang Ndong Gives Thumbs Up New CAF AFCON Rules

By Sulayman Bah

Scorpions Gaffer Sang Ndong has given the thumbs up to Confederation of African Football's new rules.

Caf opted to increase the fold of qualifying teams for the most senior competition on the continent from 16 to 24.

The increment comes on the back of a unanimous consensus by delegates in an African football confab held last month in Morocco.

Following the meeting, Caf executives led by Ahmed Ahmed, went on to endorse the proposal and drafted new rules to govern the qualification process.

According to the new system leadings of the 13 regional; groups along with eleven teams placed second will participate in the next African championship.

'It's good. It's perfect for us. it allows more countries like ours to compete in the Africa Cup of Nations. It also provides room for competition,' Sang tells Foroyaa Sport yesterday.

Gambia is in the same group with Togo, Benin and Algeria and lost their first opening qualifier game to The Squirrels of Benin.

Meanwhile, CAN 2019 hosts Cameroon face race against time as CAf mounts pressure on them to finish off construction of the tournament venues.

