Photo: Misheck Rusere

Graffiti after contested Zimbabwe elections (file photo).

Zimbabwe should brace for another violent election next year as the military gets more actively involved in the fight to succeed President Robert Mugabe, Human Rights Watch has said.

The country goes to the polls next year with the 93-year-old veteran leader seeking another five-year term in office, having been at the helm since independence in 1980.

Although Mugabe has been confirmed as the ruling Zanu PF party's candidate for the crunch vote, top lieutenants continue to bicker over his succession in a development that has left the liberation movement bitterly divided.

In a recent statement, Human Rights Watch said the 2018 harmonised election is likely to be another bloody and flawed election if the inclination of army bosses towards vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa taking over from Mugabe are anything to go by.

A rival Zanu PF faction, the G40, is determined to stop a Mnangagwa succession and has recently touted defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi as its preference. G40 has the support of Mugabe's wife Grace and, through her, the backing of the president too.

"Zimbabwe also faces serious threats to its ability to hold credible elections, including the involvement of security forces in political affairs and the ruling Zanu PF party's endorsement of 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe as its presidential candidate amid rumours about his health," said the global rights watchdog this Monday.

"The involvement of security forces in Zimbabwe's political and electoral affairs could, as in the past, severely undermine the credibility of the elections and raise the risk of political violence within political parties and across the country."

In defence of the command agriculture scheme seen by the G40 faction as a tool to advance Mnangagwa's chances to succeed Mugabe, army general Constantine Chiwenga recently engaged in heated exchanges with higher education minister Jonathan Moyo.

The army chief disparaged the minister, calling him as war deserter, security threat and an enemy agent deployed to destroy the ruling party from within.

Moyo hit back, saying Chiwenga was a politician dressed in army uniform. President Robert Mugabe further added to the burning coals, as the succession saga deepens, accusing the army of plotting a coup.

HRW also said the situation is made worse by Mugabe's unwillingness to domesticate international laws and finalise alignment of laws to the 2013 constitution.

"... non-governmental organisations have reported that the police use outdated and abusive laws to violate basic rights such as freedom of expression and assembly, and harass activists, human rights defenders, and LGBT people.

"There has been no progress toward justice for human rights violations and past political violence," said the organisation.