9 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Trainspotter - Secret Ballot Outcome - Does Zuma Dream of Electoral Sheep?

Photo: Ashleigh Furlong/GroundUp
Opposition parties hold hands before a vote of #NoConfidence against President Jacob Zuma.
analysis

This was the eighth no confidence motion tabled against President Jacob Zuma, and the only one by secret ballot. There was talk of something called a "conscience". And the man in the High Castle stood by, waiting, getting weaker with every vote cast. Enjoy this complimentary Phillip K. Dick pic from the other side of political reality. By RICHARD POPLAK.

And so unfolded the eighth motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma. This time, unlike the other times, the ballots were cast in secret. But the outcome was never really in doubt. Except for the fact that it was, at least in its fine-grained details.

The WhatsApps hit ANC MPs' iPhones at around four in the morning--little love letters imploring the faithful to vote not with their consciences, but with their revolutionary esprit.

"There are no ROSES in a WAR," read one. "The war Against Monopoly Capital requires a contingent of united forces of Oliver Tambo. United we STAND, Divided we FALL." [sic]

The verbiage here is fairly important. At the 5th ANC National Policy Conference, which took place in Nasrec, Johannesburg, last month, pretty much the only thing agreed upon was that South Africa was bedeviled not by...

