8 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Homida Launches Major Campaign to Combat Mosquitoes

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Khartoum State Minister of Health, Prof. Mamoun Homida has launched a major campaign to combat mosquitoes and insects in the state under the slogan "Towards a mosquito- and vector-free state" .

Prof. Homida addressing the launching of the campaign, at the Friendship Hall, Tuesday, said the five days-campaign targets all the state.

He called on the citizens to open windows and doors during spraying because the campaign targets flying mosquito, helping to dry the water pools and the use of saturated mosquito nets.

He stressed the disposal of waste in an optimal way to avoid flies and mosquitoes to make the state free of mosquitoes.

The minister has affirmed that Khartoum State I free of watery diarrhea.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.