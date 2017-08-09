Sudan: Homida Launches Major Campaign to Combat Mosquitoes

Khartoum — Khartoum State Minister of Health, Prof. Mamoun Homida has launched a major campaign to combat mosquitoes and insects in the state under the slogan "Towards a mosquito- and vector-free state" .

Prof. Homida addressing the launching of the campaign, at the Friendship Hall, Tuesday, said the five days-campaign targets all the state.

He called on the citizens to open windows and doors during spraying because the campaign targets flying mosquito, helping to dry the water pools and the use of saturated mosquito nets.

He stressed the disposal of waste in an optimal way to avoid flies and mosquitoes to make the state free of mosquitoes.

The minister has affirmed that Khartoum State I free of watery diarrhea.