Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Briefed On Situations in Red Sea State

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud Hammed was briefed, Tuesday, on the overall situations in the Red Sea State and the progress of the implementation of the services and development projects in the state.

Engineer, Hammed who met, Ali Ahmed Hammed, the Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, has affirmed keenness to coordinate with the concerned federal circles to support the state's potentialities concerning water projects.

The Wali of the State said the meeting discussed the state's reform plans.