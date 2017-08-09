8 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al-Dawalab Calls for Strengthening Global Partnerships, Praises UNPF

Khartoum — The Minister of Security and Social Development, Masha'air al-Dawalab, has called for strengthening the international partnerships, provide the needed support for the country for more joint work and the realization of the goals.

The minister has praised, during her meeting, Tuesday, the UN population representative, Leyna Musa, and the ministry's State Minister Ibrahim Adam, and the Secretary General of the Population's National Council Leimia'a Abdul-Ghafar, the great efforts and continuous work of the UNFP.

The minister has asserted the ongoing of the joint work program, and the remove of all the obstacles hindering the work process, lauding role of the population national council as a national mechanism for the achievement of the goals of the millennium sustainable development.

