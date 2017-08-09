8 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Speaker to Visit Kuwait On Invitation By His Counterpart

Khartoum — Speaker of the National Assembly, professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omar has received an official invitation from his Kuwaiti counterpart, Marzoog Ghanim inviting him to visit Kuwait mid of current month.

The invitation was handed by the Kuwaiti ambassador to the Sudan, Basam Mohamed Al Ghabandi who said the message deals with the ways to develop cooperation and exchange visits at the level of friendship and parliamentary committees between the two legislative bodies.

Spokesman for the Speaker, Dr. Abdul Magid Haroon, the official spokesman for the Speaker said the aim is also to cement the relations between the peoples of the two countries.

The speaker accepted the invitation for the visit which will take place from the 15th to the 18th of current August.

