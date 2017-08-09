8 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: Deputy Chief of Staff Informed On Preparations of Civilian Component for Participation in East African Forces Field Exercise

Khartoum — The Deputy of Joint Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Yahia Mohamed Khair, have received a comprehensive briefing on the ongoing arrangements, and readiness of the Sudan's Civilian Component participating in the field exercises of the East African Forces to be implemented in the Red Sea state in next November.

During his meeting in his office at the Ministry of Defense, Tuesday, with the coordinator of the Sudanese Civilian Components to the East African Forces, Dr. Faisal Abdulla al-Mahjoub, in the presence of Maj. Gen. Izzul-Deen Osman Taha the director of the Defense Ministry Foreign Relation Department, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Khair, asserted the importance of good coordination and positive cooperation between all the components and the relevant parties to make the exercises to be hosted by the Sudan successful.

He gave directives for intensifying the media work to focus light on all the exercises activities to achieve its required goals.

The civil Sudanese components for the exercises of the East African forces will announce, tomorrow, Wednesday, list of names of experts who passed the interviews in the Great Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

