8 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Badawi Meets State Ministers of Culture

Khartoum — Federal Minister of Culture, Al-Tayeb Hassan Badawi held, Tuesday, a coordinative meeting with the ministers in the states in the presence of the State Ministers and the Undersecretary of the ministry.

The minister lauded the ministers for receiving the cultural convoys launched by the Federal Ministry, referring to his ministry's program which based on the completion of the comprehensive cultural development and strengthening of the cultural diversity to support social peace and spread of the Sudanese culture regionally and internationally.

State Minister, Dr. Hassab Al-Rasoul Badrhas called for strengthening dialogue culture which represents the objectives of the government of national accord.

