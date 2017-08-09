Sudan: Jaber - Citizen Security is Red Line

Khartoum — The Council for Parties of National Unity has disclosed that the intensive and illegal foreign presence has negative impacts on security, economic and social fields.

The Council Secretary General, Aboud Jaber has condemned, Tuesday, the incidents took place, during the last few days, in Khor Al-Waral, White Nile State, a matter that reflects the real situation of the foreign presence in the country.

Jaber has called on the government to work out effective measures to organize and legalize the foreign presence in the country.

He stressed the necessity for maintaining the security of the citizen, considering it as red line.