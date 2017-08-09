Sudan: Meeting of Sudanese-Jordanian Joint Higher Ministerial Committee Tomorrow

Khartoum — The meetings of the Ministerial Committee of the Higher Sudanese-Jordanian Joint Higher Committee is due to start its 7 th session tomorrow, Wednesday, at Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum.

The meetings will be chaired by the Minister of Industry, Mohamed Musa Karama for the Sudanese side, and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Supplies, Engineer Yaroub al-Ghoudat for the Jordanian side.

The meeting of the experts have continued during the day to prepare the report and the agreed upon documents for the signing.

The Ambassador of the Jordanian Hashemite Kingdom in Khartoum, Mahmoud al-Khouthala described the relations between the two countries as significant, close and historical, noting that the meetings of the higher Sudanese -Jordanian committee will give a new push for the two countries relations in all fields.

It is worth noting that the Frst Vice President of the Republic, the National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and his Jordanian counterpart, Dr. Hani Fouzi will address, Thursday, the meetings of the Sudanese Jordanian joint higher committee, attend the reviewing of outcomes of the technical committee and the signing of the agreements and the general report.