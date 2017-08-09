5 August 2017

Ethiopia: Giant Steel Company's Expansion 'Halfway Done'

AARTI Steel Plc, an Indian company, has announced that half of its expansion project is completed. This was announced by K.S. Sharma, director of export/import at Aarti, during a press conference held at Sheraton Addis Hotel last Friday.

Started in March 2017, the plant is constructed at the cost of 1.1 billion Br, and it is expected to save more than 20pc of foreign exchange spent on the importation of cold roll, which is a raw material used for the production of steel.

The factory, which is jointly owned by two Indian sister companies, Shivalik Power & Steel and Vintage Steel, was established in Ethiopia five years ago with an investment capital of 700 million Br. It manufactures different types of corrugated sheets and steel products.

Upon operating at full capacity, the factory produces 70,000 metric tonnes of metal products annually, but the Company now produces between 30pc and 40pc of its capacity.

The Company is working under its capacity owing to shortage of foreign exchange to import raw materials, according to the manager.

