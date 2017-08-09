5 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: NCR Sells 200 ATMs to State Giant

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia (CBE) has bought 200 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) from NCR Corporation, raising its machines to over 1,500. The procurement is estimated to cost the Bank over 30 million Br.

NCR was set to supply the machines after the Bank floated a restricted tender for a long term framework agreement and awarded it the project in March 2016. NCR agreed to supply the ATMs for three years.

Since then, CBE has ordered 1,000 ATMs, of which 800 were delivered over the past two fiscal years, whereas the rest were delivered by the company during the past month.

Founded in 1884, NCR Corporation is known for its software, hardware and portfolio of services, facilitating 700 million transactions every day via its deployed machines.

Since mid-2016, ATMs are connected via a system known as ET-Switch, allowing bank users to withdraw money from any ATM in the country.

About 1,700 ATMs are found in Ethiopia with the ATM to population ratio of 1:54,111, two times lower than the world average. Founded in 1963, CBE pioneered ATM services in the country in late 2000.

Ethiopia

Govt Used Emergency as 'Muffler for Voice of People'

The ten month long state of emergency imposed to control the public unrest that occurred in Amhara and Oromia regional… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Addis Fortune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.