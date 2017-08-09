South Africa: No Confidence Aftermath - All Sides Claim Victory

Photo: Ashleigh Furlong/GroundUp

Opposition parties hold hands before a vote of #NoConfidence against President Jacob Zuma.

analysis

Immediately after the #zumavote in the National Assembly, politicians and analysts had their sound bites at the ready for the inevitable bombardment from journalists on the precinct - even before their own number-crunching analysts had tallied up the implications of the vote. By JANET HEARD.

"It is a win-win for the opposition," remarked author and political commentator Richard Calland, who, conveniently for journalists, was situated in the media gallery throughout the afternoon's proceedings.

"About 30 ANC members voted (or abstained) with the opposition. That is a victory they can claim. Yet, Jacob Zuma stays in power as president, which is the best elective asset the opposition has in the build-up to the national elections of 2019," he said.

Leaving the upstairs media gallery, I bump into Rivonia trialist and ANC stalwart Andrew Mlangeni in the corridor. Aged 91, Mlangeni has spent the day watching proceedings from the VIP gallery. In the corridor, he posed patiently for admirers who wanted to take selfies with him.

Mlangeni is thoroughly polite, but reserved on verbal detail when asked to analyse the outcome of the vote - which was 177 for the vote of no confidence, 198 against and 9 abstentions for a total...