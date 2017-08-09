Eritrea Festival 2017 Set for August 18-20

Asmara — Eritrea Festival 2017 would conducted at the Expo grounds here in the capital from 18 to 20 August. The festival would highlight Eritrean values and identity under the theme "Our Heritage Testimony to Our Identity", stated Mr. Tesfai Berhe, Head of the Office of the National Holidays Coordinating Committee.

He explained that the festival would conducted for 3 consecutive days and feature different programs, including pictorial exhibition depicting the beauty and architecture of Asmara City in addition to artistic and cultural performances, bazaar show, performances by youth cultural troupe, educational and entertainment programs as well as children's pavilion featuring modern technology. In addition, the Crops and Livestock Corporation would display its products and that service-rendering institutions and transportation establishments would provide services to the public.

As regards the shortened period of the festival, Mr. Tesfai said that plans have been drawn up to conduct researches, analysis and workshops in a bid to advance the regular programs of the festival that was featured over the past 20 years.

Noting that Eritrea Festival is a forum that depicts the beauty and diversity of the Eritrean people thus instilling national societal values to generations, Mr. Tesfai called on the general public to observe the event in a colorful manner.