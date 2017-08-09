8 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea Festival 2017 Set for August 18-20

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrea Festival 2017 would conducted at the Expo grounds here in the capital from 18 to 20 August. The festival would highlight Eritrean values and identity under the theme "Our Heritage Testimony to Our Identity", stated Mr. Tesfai Berhe, Head of the Office of the National Holidays Coordinating Committee.

He explained that the festival would conducted for 3 consecutive days and feature different programs, including pictorial exhibition depicting the beauty and architecture of Asmara City in addition to artistic and cultural performances, bazaar show, performances by youth cultural troupe, educational and entertainment programs as well as children's pavilion featuring modern technology. In addition, the Crops and Livestock Corporation would display its products and that service-rendering institutions and transportation establishments would provide services to the public.

As regards the shortened period of the festival, Mr. Tesfai said that plans have been drawn up to conduct researches, analysis and workshops in a bid to advance the regular programs of the festival that was featured over the past 20 years.

Noting that Eritrea Festival is a forum that depicts the beauty and diversity of the Eritrean people thus instilling national societal values to generations, Mr. Tesfai called on the general public to observe the event in a colorful manner.

Eritrea

Contribution to Martyrs Trust Fund

The Office of the Eritrean General Consulate in Milan, Italy, reported that Eritrean nationals residing in the city have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.